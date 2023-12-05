Bhopal Man Rescues Newborn Pup Stuck In Sewer Line For 12 Hours (WATCH)

Heartwarming Video: Man Rescues A Newborn Puppy Stuck In Sewer Line For 12 Straight Hours In Rains |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man saved a newborn puppy stuck in a sewer line, while it was raining for 12 hours straight, giving it a new life all over again. Displaying this utmost affection for animals, a heart-warming video surfaced on social media from Raisen which is now touching people deeply.

In fact, an NGO in Bhopal called People for Animals received a call from Raisen district informing them that a newborn pup was caught in a sewer line for the past 12 hours. Also, it’s raining and the water level is currently rising. On the very short notice, one of the volunteers from People for Animal rescinding at Raisen district immediately left for the rescue.

When Yoginder Singh Sandhu reached the spot, which was at a distance of 14 km, he saw the puppy hidden deep in the bushes inside a drainage line in such a way nobody could see it. The volunteer then pulled the pup out and brought it home.

At his home, he gave the pup a nice warm water bath to clean it up. And finally, the pup was ready to run around with its siblings.

People for Animals, posted the video online captioning it as, “We got a call from Raisen , a puppy was stuck in a sewer line from past 12 hours in continuous rain and the level was rising , on a very short notice our volunteer @_itsyoginder_ reached and rescued the little puppy, gave him a warm water bath and he was again ready to play with his siblings.”

The video has touched many hearts ever since it was posted.