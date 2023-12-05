MP: ‘Teri Jeet Se Zyada Charche Meri Haar Ke Hain...’ Defeated Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s Veiled Attack On CM Shivraj (WATCH)

MP Election 2023 Aftermath: Narottam Mishra Goes All Proud & Poetic, Says ‘More Than Your Victory, My Defeat Is Being Discussed About’ | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After losing his seat, Home Minister Narottam Mishra was seen all emotional and poetic as he bid goodbye to his supporters at Datia railway station. Mishra was boarding a train for Bhopal, when, in quite a filmy style, he said, “Itna bhi gumaan na kar apni jeet ka aye bekhabar! Teri jeet se zyada charche meri haar ke hain. (Don’t bee too proud of your win. My defeat is more famous than your victory.)

It is believed Mishra was referring to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Teri jeet se zyada charche meri haar k hain..." says defeated Home Minister #NarottamMishra as he makes a veiled attack on CM #ShivrajSinghChouhan #MadhyaPradeshElection2023 pic.twitter.com/3lHGpxtdOc — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 5, 2023

The incident came to fore through a video captured at Gwalior railway station where Mishra is standing at the gate of a train’s coach. He can be seen surrounded by his supporters who started to cheer and clap for the minister after listening to the minister’s pun.

In fact, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has been one of the biggest names in the list of 12 ministers from Shivraj cabinet who lost the elections this year. The results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections have surprised not only the Congress but also the ruling party. While the Congress is unable to believe its crushing defeat, the BJP is unable to digest the defeat of its stalwarts.

#WATCH | Datia: On his loss from the Datia Assembly constituency, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says "I want to thank the people of Datia and the state. We should always accept the people's mandate. The decision taken by the people is always right. Maybe I could not serve the people… pic.twitter.com/YzPSCi6qiY — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

From Emotional to Poetic

After the counting was concluded, another video of Narottam Mishra surfaced in which he was seen being emotional after learning about his defeat from his constituency.

That time he promised to come back to the field with double speed and energy. He said, “Don’t ever think of me as a loser. I’ll be back with double speed and energy.”