 MP Elections Result 2023: After Setback In Datia, 'Emotional', Home Minister Narottam Mishra Vows To Return (WATCH)
Harshita Rawat FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): After the electoral setback in Datia, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has vowed his comeback to the active politics. He further said that public is always right, and if it voted his opponent and Congress leader Bharti Rajendra to power there must be reason.

Reflecting on the public mandate, an emotional Mishra said, "If public voted him (referring to opponent Rajendra), it must be they think he can serve them better than me. I extend my respect to the people of Datia. I appreciate the support of both rural and urban communities.

"However, I promise to return back, " the former minister said.

In a meeting with party workers at the BJP office, Mishra addressed the Datia community, saying, “I bow to the people of Datia. I express gratitude for their support.” Acknowledging the public sentiment, he added, “Someone has rightly said, Whether in victory or defeat, with a fearless heart, I will return. This is the promise I make.” He urged everyone to consider the public's verdict seriously.

While admitting that he is not a patient being, he stressed the importance of giving opportunities to others, saying, “Do not be deluded; do not build a house on the shore after seeing the sea water recede. I assure you I will return. I want to assure everyone that the government is yours, the call is yours, and the need is also yours. Do not be misled.” 

