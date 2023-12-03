Gwalior-Chambal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Ahead In All 6 Seats In Gwalior, Bharat Singh Kushwaha Leading In Bhitarwar

LIVE Gwalior-Chambal, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Updates: BJP is leading in all six seats of Gwalior districts.

In first phase of Gwalior Rural Assembly

BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwaha is leading with 6152, Congress's Sahab Singh Gurjar trail behind with 5687 votes.

Second round of Bhitarwar assembly

BJP's Mohan Singh Rathore is leading with 6984 votes, Congress's Lakhan Singh Yadav ahead with 5151 votes.

In Bhind's Mehdaon constituency:

BJP Candidate: Rakesh Shukla leading with 5623 votes

Congress Candidate: Rahul Singh Bhadoria trailing with 2452

There are total 34 seats in Gwalior-Chambal divisions, with 21 seats in Gwalior and 13 seats in Chambal.

Gwalior-Chambal has become the hottest region of Madhya Pradesh to watch for in the assembly election. Reason: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's breakup with Congress.

In 2020, after Scindia joined hands with Shivraj and took nearly over a dozen MLAs with him to topple the Congress government-- which had come in power after 15 long years. Congress leaders slammed him, saying the 'Maharaj' and his MLAs had deceived the public. However, BJP claimed the public in Gwlaior-Chambal vote in the name of Scindia and not Congress.

Now, it is worth watching if Congress gets public sympathy from the public or it will go with its 'Maharaj'.