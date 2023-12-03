MP Election Results 2023: BJP Leaders Dance On Dhol Beats In Bhopal, Indore As Early Trends Favour Team Shivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters are blooming with celebrations as the party established significant leads in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as per the early trends. BJP Leaders and workers were seen dancing on the beats of dhol and distributing sweets in Bhopal headquarter.

Celebration in Bhopal |

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a BJP leader, voiced his optimism, saying, "The party is now leading in every state, which is a positive development for the BJP." As early trends indicate the party's favourable position in Rajasthan and MP, Sirsa declared, "We are leading across all states in both vote share and seat share."

VD Sharma strikes Victory pose |

"Priyanka Gandhi coined the phrase 'I am a girl, I can fight' while she was in Rajasthan. But for the past five years, Rajasthan, the jungle, has ruled over the entire state," Sirsa stated. "Shameless remarks were made by the leaders of this Congress government in the face of frequent incidences of rape involving women. Congress needs to realise that Rajasthani women have responded to Priyanka Gandhi with strength in the current early trends," Sirsa stated.

Early trends indicate that the BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while the Congress is leading in Telangana and Chhattisgarh as the counting for the four states is currently underway. Voter counting for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, and 119-member Telangana Assembly started at 8am on Sunday. The assembled labourers and supporters appeared to have high expectations from their respective parties as they held placards and yelled slogans. Elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17 for Chhattisgarh, on November 17 for Madhya Pradesh, on November 25 for Rajasthan, and on November 30 for Telangana.