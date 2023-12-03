Madhya Pradesh Election Result Hot Seats LIVE: BJP Ministers Narottam Mishra, Narendra Singh Tomar Trail Behind In Datia & Dimni

Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE Updates: The counting began at sharp 8am on Sunday. The early trends showed a neck-to-neck fight between Shivraj-led BJP and Kamal Nath-led Congress.

Let's take a look at some of the hot seats where both the parties fielded their veteran candidates:

Budhni: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading against Bollywood actor Vikram Mastal in Budhni seat of Bhopal division.

Chhindwara: Congress state chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath, too, is ahead in his home constituency Chhindwara. He is in race with BJP's Bunty Sahu, just like previous 2018 assembly elections.

Rau: Congress sitting MLA from Rau seat of Indore division and former sports minister in Nath-cabinet Jitu Patwari is leading against BJP's Madhu Verma.

Datia: Sitting MLA from Datia Home minister Narottam Mishra is lagging behind Awadhesh Nayak. However, it is too early to predict anything as in 2018 assembly elections too, Mishra was trailing behind till late afternoon and then won with a small margin of 1800 votes.

Sidhi: One of the controversial seats of Madhya Pradesh after Sidhi urination case. The BJP replaced the sitting MLA Kedarnath Shukla with Member of Parliament Riti Pathak. And the decision seemed to be right, atleast as per the early trends, which show Pathak on lead.

Dimni: BJP fielded its veteran Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from Gwalior-Chambal's Dimni seat. Currently, he is trailing behind Congress candidate Ravindra Singh Tomar.