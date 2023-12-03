Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: 'People Will Bless BJP', Says Union Minister Scindia Ahead Of Counting Of Votes In MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in the state and people will bless the saffron party.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "I have been saying this since day 1, that because of the development that has happened in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we are completely sure that the people will bless the BJP and we will form a government with a complete majority." He further said that the BJP had only 15 months to work on the progress of the state and they would return to power based on their good governance.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at the counting centre in Bhopal as the counting of votes will begin shortly.

The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024.

However, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to December 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier.

The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am on Sunday.