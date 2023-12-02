Bhopal: The Railwaymen Celebrates Unsung Heroes Of Tragedy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon starrer web series, The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984, is attracting movie lovers in the city. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the web series is about railway workers who saved many lives during the gas disaster. It is said to be the first movie made on gas tragedy. About 60% of the shooting was done at Sant Hirdaram Nagar station in Bhopal and about 50% of the artistes in the production are from city.

The series premiered on November 18. Shirish, who works in a private firm, said, “The Railwaymen, is a largely honest portrayal of the gas tragedy and its unsung heroes. The makers have shown how profit-hungry US company had scant regard for the poor and also how some people sacrificed their lives to save others.” Businessman Rohit Bhatnagar said it was a much-needed portrayal of a tragedy to bring forth the pain of a generation that suffered and was still suffering the consequences of a disaster that could have been averted. It is an ode to the bravery of forgotten men who became heroes that night, he added. However, the web series courted controversy.

The family of Ghulam Dastgir, the Bhopal railway station deputy superintendent who saved many lives on the night of the gas tragedy and died a few years later from health complications, is disappointed that he has not been recognised by name. “Most scenes and characters are unreal,” said Shadab Dastgir, son of Ghulam Dastgir, adding that maker neither took his permission before making web series nor gave credit to his late father for his heroism. “We will move court,” he said.