5 Key Reasons For BJP's Victory In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023: Shivraj-led BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, bagging 163 seats of 230-seat assembly. The election results not only defied the ground reports which predicted edge to Congress, but also were in contrary to most of the exit polls that anticipated a tough fight between the two parties.

As the election results took many in the state by surprise, we sat for a thorough analysis to see the possible reasons for BJP's resounding victory in the heart of India.

CM Shivraj To Release 3rd Installment For His Ladli Behna From Rewa On August 10 | FP Photo

1. Ladli Behna Yojana: The flagship scheme of the Shivraj-government proved to be a game changer. Barely six months before elections, Shivraj announced to provide Rs 1000 per month to eligible women between 21 years to 60 years. Not only this, he later increased the money to 1250 Rs a month and further promised to hike the amount upto Rs 3000 monthly.

As many as 1.25 crore women benefited under the scheme. And the results are there in front of us!

2. Mama's Emotional Connect: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has successfully established his image as a brother to 'Ladli behnas' and as Mama to 'dear bhanjas & bhanjis' (nephews & nieces). His emotional speeches, addressing women to "meri pyari behna" (my dear sisters), has instilled a trust within the females that the chief minister is no unreachable person, but there own brother.

It is worth noting that Shivraj addressed 53 all-women rallies in 53 districts. He not only announced benefits to women, but also for students ranging from laptops to cycles.

Kids fondly cheering 'Mama, Mama' during his campaigns had become a frequent site, reiterating the testimony of Shivraj's popularity.

3. Ground-level Work: BJP is a specialist when it comes to on-field work. Powered by RSS, the BJP had organised several booth-level programmes to strengthen the reach of the party, especially in the remote areas.

The impressive part was all senior leaders ranging from CM Shivrah Singh Chouhan to BJP National chief JP Nadda, state chief VD Sharma and cabinet ministers attended the booth-level events, presenting them as more reachable for the field workers. In fact, PM Modi, several times, interacted with booth presidents. The direct contact with the top-brass boosted the confidence of booth level workers, defying any gap.

PM Modi was welcomed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO

4. Combo of Modi & Shivraj's Scheme: Since the BJP is also is in centre, the state had more power and advantage of announcing direct benefits. For instance, Centre had announced Rs 6000 a year to farmers under Kissan Samman Nidhi. Shivraj expanded the scheme and announced Rs 4000 a year to farmers. He further rose the amount to 6000 a year. As a result, farmers in Madhya Pradesh ended up getting Rs 12000 a year, i.e Rs 1000 a month.

Similarly, Chief Minister announced Ladli Behna Awas Yojana in line with PM Awas Yojana, promising free house to eligible women.

Madhya Pradesh: CM Inaugurates Irrigation Scheme Worth Rs 1,208 Crore In Manasa | FP Photo

5. Public Reach Of Chouhan VS Nath: Women in Madhya Pradesh are fond of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Well, there is a reason to it. He held 166 rallies in roughly 37 days after the model code of conduct was implement-- 3 times more than Kamal Nath, who just held 50 rallies. The constant presence of Shivraj in the voters' minds is one of the major reasons public did not forget to press the lotus button as they entered the polling booths.