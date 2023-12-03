 Indore Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP Ruling On 8 Out Of 9 Seats; Kailash Vijayvargiya On 'Invincible' Path
Currently, BJP is leading in Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-4, Indore-5 and Congress has got only 1 lead in Indore-3

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
As per the trends shown by 10: 30 am, BJP is leading in 4 out of 5 assembly constituencies of Indore city. Indian national Congress is leading on only 1 seat.

The Indore division comprises of 9 seats including Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5 and apart from Indore city, the other assembly constituencies are Mhow, Rau, Depalpur and Sanwer.

Indore City 4:1 (BJP: Congress)

Currently, BJP is leading in Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-4, Indore-5 and Congress has got only 1 lead in Indore-3. The Congress candidate fighting from Indore-3 is Deepak Joshi (Pintu).

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the prominent pollitican from Bhartiya Janta Party is leading from Indore-1 by 14000 votes.

Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP) leading from Indore-1

Constituency Leading Candidate Party

Indore -1 Kailash Vijavargiya BJP

Indore -2 Ramesh Mendola BJP

Indore- 3 Deepak Joshi (Pintu) INC

Indore- 4 Malini Gaud BJP

Indore- 5 Mahendra Hardiya BJP

Indore Division 8:1 (BJP: Congress)

About the entire division BJP is leading in 8 seats whereas, Congress is leading in one seat which is Depalpur.

Indore division is the centre of attraction from the Malwa-Nimar region as each constituency is seeked by strong candidates from both BJP and Congress.

However, in the last elections, Congress got the majority with 21 seats as compared to the BJP which got 16 seats. As BJP has fielded many of its heavyweights this assembly elections , all eyes are sticked on the division. 

Indore division comprises of 9 districts which are-

Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Jhabua & Barwani.

In Indore itself, there are 9 seats which are-

Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Mhow, Rau, Depalpur and Sanwer.

From Indore-1, BJP has fielded one of its heavyweights, also famous as ‘Seat Puller’ Kailash Vijayvargiya against the sitting MLA from Congress Sanjay Shukla. The interesting fact about Indore polls is that each of the seat had very strong candidates contesting against each other.

The contenders are as follows:

