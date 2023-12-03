 Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Vote Counting Begins
Updated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The vote counting for all the 230 assembly constituency seats began at 8 am on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh. The voting took place on November 17. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP is seeking a fifth term in office whereas opposition Congress is hoping to retake power.

As many as 64,523 polling stations have been put up across Madhya Pradesh.

Although leaders of both parties have consistently declared their triumphs, exit polls indicated that the BJP will lead in the state, whereas some media sources indicated a toe-to-toe fight between the two parties.

About 76% of voters cast ballots, according to state polls. The Election Commission has taken the necessary precautions to guarantee a trouble-free and efficient counting process.

The Election Commission has also shared a link on their official twitter account CEOMPElection to watch trends and results of counting of votes of all 230 assemblies of Madhya Pradesh from 8 am on 3 December 2023.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) estimated that 5.6 crore people are registered to vote in Madhya Pradesh's 230 seats. Of them, 2.88 crore are voters who identify as men and 2.72 crore as women. State youth make up a sizable portion of the electorate as well.

