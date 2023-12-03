Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Leads On 6 Seats Including Huzur, Narela & Govindpura

LIVE Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Updates: The early trends show one-sided win to ruling BJP. As of 10:00 am, BJP is leading on six seats--including Huzur, Narela, Govindpura while Congress is ahead only in one seat.

BJP Candidate sitting MLA and medical education minister Vishvas Sarang is leading against Congress candidate Manoj Shukla in Narela constituency of Bhopal.

Similarly, BJP's stitting MLA from Bhopal's Govindpura constituency and former chief minister Babulal Gaur's daughter-in-law Krishna Gaur is ahead of Congress Candidate: Ravindra Sahu.

Even in Huzur constituency, BJP's Rameshwar Sharma is leading against Congress candidate Naresh Gyanchandani.

From Bhopal South, BJP candidate Bhagvan Das Sabnani has claimed that he is way ahead of Congress sitting MLA PC Sharma.

In Bhopal Central, Congress sitting MLA Arif Masood is leading by 5509 votes against BJP candidate Dhruv Narayan Singh.

Trends from other two constituencies in Bhopal-- Bhopal North and Berasia are awaited.

Of total seven seats, three seats in Bhopal-- Bhopal Central, Bhopal North and Bhopal South. Two seats-- Bhopal Central and Bhopal North are Muslim dominated.

#WATCH | Gwalior, MP: Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia says "We have full confidence that in tomorrow's counting...BJP will form the govt with full majority in MP. Let us wait for 24 hours, the results will be in front of us..." pic.twitter.com/7rlmdgBHHq — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

Senior BJP leaders like Union Aviation Minister and Bhopal Member of Parliament has expressed confidence in sweeping Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.