 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Leads On 6 Seats Including Huzur, Narela & Govindpura
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Leads On 6 Seats Including Huzur, Narela & Govindpura

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Leads On 6 Seats Including Huzur, Narela & Govindpura

Congress ahead only on one seat in Bhopal as per early trends.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image

LIVE Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Updates: The early trends show one-sided win to ruling BJP. As of 10:00 am, BJP is leading on six seats--including Huzur, Narela, Govindpura while Congress is ahead only in one seat.

BJP Candidate sitting MLA and medical education minister Vishvas Sarang is leading against Congress candidate Manoj Shukla in Narela constituency of Bhopal.

Similarly, BJP's stitting MLA from Bhopal's Govindpura constituency and former chief minister Babulal Gaur's daughter-in-law Krishna Gaur is ahead of Congress Candidate: Ravindra Sahu.

Even in Huzur constituency, BJP's Rameshwar Sharma is leading against Congress candidate Naresh Gyanchandani.

From Bhopal South, BJP candidate Bhagvan Das Sabnani has claimed that he is way ahead of Congress sitting MLA PC Sharma.

In Bhopal Central, Congress sitting MLA Arif Masood is leading by 5509 votes against BJP candidate Dhruv Narayan Singh.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Election Result Hot Seats LIVE: BJP Ministers Narottam Mishra, Narendra Singh Tomar...
article-image

Trends from other two constituencies in Bhopal-- Bhopal North and Berasia are awaited.

Of total seven seats, three seats in Bhopal-- Bhopal Central, Bhopal North and Bhopal South. Two seats-- Bhopal Central and Bhopal North are Muslim dominated.

Senior BJP leaders like Union Aviation Minister and Bhopal Member of Parliament has expressed confidence in sweeping Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Ahead In Indore, Ujjain

Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Ahead In Indore, Ujjain

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Leads On 6 Seats Including Huzur, Narela &...

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Leads On 6 Seats Including Huzur, Narela &...

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Energy Minister Tomar Offers Prayers At Achleshwar Mahadev...

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Energy Minister Tomar Offers Prayers At Achleshwar Mahadev...

Madhya Pradesh Election Result Hot Seats LIVE: BJP Ministers Narottam Mishra, Narendra Singh Tomar...

Madhya Pradesh Election Result Hot Seats LIVE: BJP Ministers Narottam Mishra, Narendra Singh Tomar...

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: 'It's Matter Of A Few Hours Now', Says Home Minister Narottam...

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: 'It's Matter Of A Few Hours Now', Says Home Minister Narottam...