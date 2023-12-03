 Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Ahead In Indore, Ujjain
Below are the assembly constituencies along with the candidates in Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Kajal Kumari Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
LIVE Malwa-Nimar, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Updates:

The face of the new Madhya Pradesh government is going to be revealed today. With highest 66 seats, Malwa-Nimar region has played a significant role in political-sphere of the ‘Heart Of India’.

Early indications point to a one-sided victory for the ruling BJP. As of 10:30 a.m. trends show, the BJP is ruling on 8 seats out of 9 seats in Indore district. The lone candidate of Congress Deepak Pintu Joshi leading from Indore-3 seat.

In Ujjain division, BJP is ahead on five seats including Ujjain North, Ghattiya, Barnagar, Nagda - Khachrod and Mahidpur. Congress is slightly better on Ujjain South and Tarana seats.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had won the majority from Malwa-Nimar region which consists of Indore and Ujjain divisions. 

Following are the assembly constituencies in Indore and Ujjain divisions-

Indore Division

The Indore division consists of 37 out of 230 assembly seats, which are distributed in 8 further assembly constituencies. They are-

Name of constituencies                           Number of seats 

Indore                                                                   9

Khandwa                                                              4

Khargone                                                             6

Dhar                                                                      7

Burhanpur                                                           2

Alirajpur                                                              2

Jhabua                                                                  3

Barwani                                                               4

Ujjain Division 

Ujjain on the other hand is the other part of Malwa-Nimar region, which comprises 29 seats from 7 assembly constituencies. They are as follows- 

Name of constituencies                           Number of seats 

Dewas                                                               5

Mandsaur                                                        4

Neemuch                                                          3

Ratlam                                                              5

Shajapur                                                           3

Agar                                                                   2

Ujjain                                                                7

