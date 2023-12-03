Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Ahead In Indore, Ujjain

LIVE Malwa-Nimar, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Updates:
The face of the new Madhya Pradesh government is going to be revealed today. With highest 66 seats, Malwa-Nimar region has played a significant role in political-sphere of the ‘Heart Of India’.
Early indications point to a one-sided victory for the ruling BJP. As of 10:30 a.m. trends show, the BJP is ruling on 8 seats out of 9 seats in Indore district. The lone candidate of Congress Deepak Pintu Joshi leading from Indore-3 seat.
In Ujjain division, BJP is ahead on five seats including Ujjain North, Ghattiya, Barnagar, Nagda - Khachrod and Mahidpur. Congress is slightly better on Ujjain South and Tarana seats.
In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had won the majority from Malwa-Nimar region which consists of Indore and Ujjain divisions.
Following are the assembly constituencies in Indore and Ujjain divisions-
Indore Division
The Indore division consists of 37 out of 230 assembly seats, which are distributed in 8 further assembly constituencies. They are-
Name of constituencies Number of seats
Indore 9
Khandwa 4
Khargone 6
Dhar 7
Burhanpur 2
Alirajpur 2
Jhabua 3
Barwani 4
Ujjain Division
Ujjain on the other hand is the other part of Malwa-Nimar region, which comprises 29 seats from 7 assembly constituencies. They are as follows-
Name of constituencies Number of seats
Dewas 5
Mandsaur 4
Neemuch 3
Ratlam 5
Shajapur 3
Agar 2
Ujjain 7