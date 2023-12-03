Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Ahead In Indore, Ujjain

Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: |

LIVE Malwa-Nimar, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Updates:

The face of the new Madhya Pradesh government is going to be revealed today. With highest 66 seats, Malwa-Nimar region has played a significant role in political-sphere of the ‘Heart Of India’.

Early indications point to a one-sided victory for the ruling BJP. As of 10:30 a.m. trends show, the BJP is ruling on 8 seats out of 9 seats in Indore district. The lone candidate of Congress Deepak Pintu Joshi leading from Indore-3 seat.

In Ujjain division, BJP is ahead on five seats including Ujjain North, Ghattiya, Barnagar, Nagda - Khachrod and Mahidpur. Congress is slightly better on Ujjain South and Tarana seats.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had won the majority from Malwa-Nimar region which consists of Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Following are the assembly constituencies in Indore and Ujjain divisions-

Indore Division

The Indore division consists of 37 out of 230 assembly seats, which are distributed in 8 further assembly constituencies. They are-

Name of constituencies Number of seats

Indore 9

Khandwa 4

Khargone 6

Dhar 7

Burhanpur 2

Alirajpur 2

Jhabua 3

Barwani 4

Ujjain Division

Ujjain on the other hand is the other part of Malwa-Nimar region, which comprises 29 seats from 7 assembly constituencies. They are as follows-

Name of constituencies Number of seats

Dewas 5

Mandsaur 4

Neemuch 3

Ratlam 5

Shajapur 3

Agar 2

Ujjain 7