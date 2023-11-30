MP Elections 2023: BJP Leaders Claim Comfortable Majority As Exit Polls Predict Edge To Saffron Party

Kailash Vijayvargiya | ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Exit polls results of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections held on November 17 were declared on Thursday. Out of the six exit polls so far, four predicted BJP's return to power, while two indicated the possibility of Congress forming the government.

Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked confident of returning to power in the central state.

Reacting to the Exit Poll Results, state’s medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said that BJP is going to form a government with a comfortable majority in Madhya Pradesh. “We will form a government again and resume our goal of making MP the best state in the country. Our goal is winning 150 plus seats and we will achieve it comfortably,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and candidate from Indore 1, Kailash Vijayvargiya also claimed a clear win for the saffron party. He said, "People of the state want development and development means PM Modi and BJP. People have trust in BJP.”

Chanakya predicts landslide victory for BJP

It is noteworthy that in Madhya Pradesh, Republic TV-Matrize projected 118-130 seats for the BJP and 97-107 for the Congress, whilst the Jan Ki Baat exit poll anticipated that the BJP will receive 100-123 seats and the Congress 102-125.

The BJP would receive 106–116, according to TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat, while the Congress would receive 111–121.

On the other hand, today's Chanakya predicted that the BJP would win a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, with 151 seats (plus or minus 12) and the Congress 74 seats (plus or minus 12).

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress was predicted by Jist-TIF-NAI to win 107–124 seats, compared to the BJP's 102-119. This gave the party an advantage similar to that of 2018.