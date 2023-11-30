Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023 Live Streaming: Which TV Channels To Watch For Exit Polls

MP Elections Exit Poll 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh went to polls on November 17 for its 230-member assembly and the Exit Poll results for the same are set to be declared after 6:30 pm on Thursday. In case you are wondering where to watch the Exit Polls live, we have compiled a list of such news channels.

Exit polls are announced in real time on a number of TV news shows. A select few of these trusted TV networks include India Today, Zee News, Times Now, ABP Network, and Aaj Tak, among others.You can also view the Exit Poll results in real time on YouTube by looking for the live streaming of the results of different news networks on the video sharing platform. Additionally, you can follow along with us in real time on Free Press Journal.

Exit Poll facilitates the evaluation of public support for political parties and their nominees.

5 states went to polls

Assembly elections took place from November 7 to November 30 in five states.

The dates of the five state elections are as follows: November 7 for Mizoram, November 7 and 17 for Chhattisgarh, November 17 and 17 for Madhya Pradesh, November 25 and November 17 for Rajasthan, and November 30 for Telangana.

On Sunday, December 3, the results of the five assembly elections will be announced.

Since these polls are taking place months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are set for April and May of next year, they are quite important.