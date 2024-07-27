MP Rain Woes: Heavy Rain Lashes Bhopal, Other Dists; 3 Swept Away In Satna; SDRF Team Pressed For Rescue

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall has been recorded in all districts of Bhopal division on Friday. Rajgarh, Bhopal, Sehore, Guna, Vidisha and Raisen districts recorded heavy rainfall.

Bhopal experienced hours of heavy rain since morning on Friday resulting in flood-like situation in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, three people were swept away while crossing a culvert in Dudi village at Maihar in Satna. SDRF teams have been pressed into service for rescue operations.

Incessant rains for the last couple of days have led to heavy waterlogging in Satna especially at collectorate.

In Ratlam, rainwater entered houses and shops on Thursday night following heavy rain.

The delay in completion of bridge on Jhalon-Sarra Road in Tendukheda block of Moh in Damoh district has created problems for commuters. In absence of the bridge, drivers are forced to drive their vehicles through the river. In once such instance, a bus driver asked passengers to alight before driving the bus across the river.

Weatherman has issued heavy rain alert for 21 districts, including Bhopal.

As per met department there is a possibility of low to moderate risk of flash flood in many parts of the state in the next 24 hours, including Sheopur Kalan, West Shivpuri, Vidisha, Raisen, Bhopal, Sehore, Burhanpur, Betul, South Khandwa, Harda, Chhindwada, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, North Umaria, North Shahdol, Katni, South Sidhi, Sagar and North Narsingpur.

Very Heavy Rain with Lightning is expected in Raisen (Sanchi Bhimbetka), Sehore, Guna and Harda, while heavy rain with lightning is possible in Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Vidisha (Udayagiri), Bhopal, Rajgarh, Dewas, North Khandwa (Omkareshwar), Narmadapuram, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Pandhurna, South Chhindwara, Shajapur, Balaghat, Bhind and Maihar.

Very Heavy rain reported in last 24 hours:

Places rainfall(mm)

Ratlam(Bajna) 180

Sheopur Kalan 130

Satna (Raghurajnagar) 91.2

Mandsaur (Sitamau) 82.4

Jhabua (Meghnagar) 74

Alirajpur 72.4

Water level of dams on rise in Bhopal division: Gates of a few small dams opened to release excess water

Water level in the reservoirs and dams has significantly increased following incessant rains in Bhopal division and other places of the state.†

The water level of Kaliasot dam has touched 505.48 meters and it is filled upto 64.23 % of its capacity.

The water level of Kerwa dam soared to 505.48 meters and is 32.41% of its storage capacity. The Kolar dam has swelled more than half the capacity. The water level stands at 457.05 meter, and it is filled to 66.19 % of its capacity.

In state only Aoda water reservoir of Morena has reached its full capacity.

One of the nine sluice gates of Bilgaon medium project reservoir was opened on Friday to release excess water. Two gates of Kushalpura water reservoir in Rajgarh, two gates of Parasdoh Tank (Betul), one gate of Pawai Medium irrigation project water reservoir in Panna, one gate of Pench Diversion project (Chhindwara) and two gates of Thanwar dam (Mandla) were opened following heavy downpour in their respective areas.

Rivers inching closer to danger mark

Narmada Barman Ghat in Narsinghpur is flowing at 313.82 meters a new meter below its maximum water level of 323 meters. At Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram, the river is flowing at 287 meters against a maximum water level of 293.83 meters. Betwa river in Neemkheda (Raisen) is flowing at 419 meters. Chambal river at Nagda of Ujjain district has reached 450.90 meter mark only 10 meters below the maximum water level which stands at 460.90 meters.