Bhopal: Bhadbhada Gates May Be Opened Anytime Soon; BMC Sounds Alerts In Villages Adjoining The Dam

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal continued to experience a series of sharp showers on Thursday. Throughout the day, sporadic spells of scattered rain lashed the city. So far, Bhopal has recorded surplus rainfall.

Upper Lake that currently stands at 1663.25ft is inching closer to its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1666.80ft. It is just 3.5 feet below the FTL. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sounded alert in villages surrounding Bhadbhada dam.

The civic body teams inspected the Bhadbhada dam site and initiated the preparations for opening the sluice gates. Last year, the gates were opened in September.

BMC engineer Ajay Solanki said, 'We have informed residents of villages adjoining the Bhadbhada dam about the increasing water level so that they can move to safer places. Upper lake water level still is 3.5ft below the FTL. We have officially informed the residents.'

During the next 24 hours, Moderate to heavy rain is likely in west Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells may occur over parts of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the meteorological department, the monsoon trough at mean Sea level continues to pass through Gwalior, Khajuraho, Sidhi and hence east-south-eastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal. So it will bring heavy rainfall in next 24 hours.

The cyclonic circulation over Gujarat and adjoining areas persists. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and Assam.