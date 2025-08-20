 11-Year-Old White Tiger Tipu Dies Of Kidney Failure At Mukundpur Zoo In MP's Maihar
Tipu had been brought to Mukundpur from the National Zoological Park, New Delhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Tipu, a 11 year old male white tiger at the Maharaja Martand Singh Judev White Tiger Safari and Zoo, died on Tuesday afternoon.

The 11-year-old big cat passed away at 1:54 pm on August 19 during treatment. Tipu had been brought to Mukundpur from the National Zoological Park, New Delhi, on September 3, 2023.

Tipu's health was deteriorating for the last few months. The zoo’s wildlife doctor Dr. Nitin Gupta was constantly monitoring him. Dr. Amol Rokde of SWFH Jabalpur, Dr. Kanchan Walwadkar of Veterinary College Rewa and Dr. Rajesh Tomar of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve were also called for treatment.

Chronic kidney failure

The team of doctors conducted the autopsy of the tiger. In the preliminary investigation, the cause of death was found to be chronic kidney failure.

Samples of the tiger's organs have been preserved for detailed investigation. After the autopsy, the last rites were performed as per rules in the presence of senior officials.

