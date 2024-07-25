Bhopal: Linking Of Land Plots & Khasra Numbers With Aadhaar Begins; 10% Of Rural Farmers Linked Their Records

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People have started the process to link their land plots and Khasra numbers with their Aadhaar cards in rural areas of Bhopal. Nearly 10% farmers here have linked their khasra numbers on Thursday.

However, the linking process is yet to start in the urban areas.

According to local media reports, in district's Barasia, Huzur, and Kolar areas, more than 335,000 khasra numbers need to be linked, and over 200,000 records are yet to be entered.

Once these records are updated, they will also be linked with Aadhaar. Following Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh's strict orders, camps are being set up in villages where patwaris are directly assisting in the linking process.

Camps held to help villagers link their land with Aadhaar

Camps have been organised in several villages, including Suhagpur in Kolar, where the linking work has been ongoing for the past week.

Officials say that landowners in urban areas are reluctant to link their khasra numbers with Aadhaar, whereas rural areas are facing fewer issues. Huzur SDM Vinod Sonkiya confirmed that all patwaris have been sent to the rural areas, and the linking process is underway.