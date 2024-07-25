MP July 25 Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In 18 Districts Including Jabalpur, Guna & Shajapur; Strong System To Activate From July 28

MP July 25 Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In 18 Districts Including Jabalpur, Guna and Shajapur; Strong System To Activate From July 28 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 18 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Guna and Shajapur, on Tuesday. The state has been receiving consistent rains for the last five days in different districts. Till now, an average of 14.6 inches (35%) of rain has been recorded in the state.

As per IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, the monsoon trough has shifted upwards. A low-pressure area is currently active as a cyclonic circulation. Another cyclonic circulation is present in North Gujarat, which has merged with the monsoon trough. These factors are contributing to the rainfall in the state.

IMD Bhopal

Strong system to activate from July 28

Meteorologist Vedprakash Singh mentioned that strong system activity is expected to resume from July 28. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh on July 29 and 30.

Weather at 12 Pm | IMD Bhopal

Gates of dams opened

On Wednesday, five out of the eleven gates of the Pagra Dam in Sagar were opened to release water. In Bina's village Bildho, people had to be rescued from their rooftops.

In Tikamgarh, due to the rising water level of the Dhasan River, all twelve gates of the BanSujara Dam were opened at around 10 PM. Late at night, water started flowing two feet above the bridge in Badagaon Dhasan.

Rain records match the average

For the first time this season, the rainfall in the state has matched the average. Madhya Pradesh has received 14.6 inches of rain, which is the expected amount for this time.

In the western regions of the state—Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and Gwalior-Chambal divisions—rainfall has exceeded the average by 4%.

However, in the eastern regions—Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Shahdol divisions—rainfall has been 5% below the average.