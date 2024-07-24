Madhya Pradesh: Budget 2024 Will Take India On Path Of Progress, Cite Ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet ministers have welcomed the Union Budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday. It is a budget, which takes care of all four castes of PM Modi - the poor, women, youths and farmers. This budget is in the direction to make country prosperous by 2047, they said. Excerpts

Reflects peopleís faith: Jagdish Devda

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Jagdish Devda told Free Press that Union Budget reflected the focus of central government on different sectors. It focuses on generating employment. Provisions in the budget are praise worthy.

Priorities balanced well: Rajendra Shukla

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla said Union Budget aimed to develop all sectors. Balanced priority has been given to urban development, agriculture, health, education, industry, start up. There is 12.7 per cent hike in allocation to health sector.

Ken Betwa & Parvati Kalisindh cited: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said at the informal meeting before the cabinet, chief minister Mohan Yadav asked all ministers to see what central budget was offering for their departments. ìIt is a matter of pride that union budget has mentioned Ken Betwa river project and Parvati Kalisind river project.

Rs 3 lakh cr provision for women devpt: Nirmala Bhuria

Women and child development department minister Nirmala Bhuria said Union Budget had made a provision of Rs 3 lakh crore, which would boost economic development involving women.

New tribal welfare scheme: Kunwar Vijay Shah

Tribal affairs minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said Pradhan Mantri Jan Jatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan Yojana would help tribals to join the mainstream. About 63,000 villages will be covered under the scheme. Along with Madhya Pradesh, 5 crore tribals will write a new chapter of all round development in the country.

Budget blue print of Amrit Kal: BJP chief VD Chief

Union Budget is a blue print of Amrit Kal, said state BJP president VD Sharma on Tuesday. The Budget will boost diamond industry, which will benefit Panna and Madhya Pradesh. Allocation in aviation sector will also benefit Madhya Pradesh. 'It is an inclusive budget that takes care of every section of the society and aspirations of the country,' he added.

MP gave 29 LS seats to BJP but got nothing: Cong chief

People in MP gave all 29 Lok Sabha seats to BJP but today when the annual Budget was announced, they felt betrayed, said state Congress president Jitu Patwari while addressing press conference here on Tuesday.

To gain public support during elections (Assembly and Lok Sabha), BJP gave a slogan, MP Ke Man Men Modi - Modi Ke Man Men MP. But there is nothing for people of MP in the annual Budget presented by the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.