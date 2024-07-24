'Central Budget Disappointing For Working Class':Dr. M. Raghavaiah GM Of NFIR

'Central Budget Disappointing For Working Class':NFIR | PTI Photo

National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) General Secretary, Dr. M. Raghavaiah has expressed disappointment on Union Budget 2024-25 presented by the Finance Secretary on the floor of the House on 23rd July 2024, as it has failed to address the genuine problems of Government Employees.

In a press release on Tuesday, NFIR General Secretary Dr. M. Raghavaiah said that the Budget proposals are aimed at privatization at faster pace and do not speak on creation of jobs for the youth in all sectors mainly the Indian Railways in Government sector.

He further said that no real increase in the Income Tax relief to salaried class has been made despite NFIR's appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister. He felt disappointed that the frozen amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief of Central Government Employees and Pensioners for the period January, 2020 to June 2021 has not been released for payment. Budget proposals also do not address the causes of inflation to bring down rise in prices of essential commodities. Further there is no clear announcement relating to abolition of NPS and restoration of OPS, Dr. Raghavaiah said.

On Safety in Railways, the Union Budget has not clearly indicated the allocation while ban on creation of new posts in safety categories has not been withdrawn though new tracks and assets justify additional posts, Raghavaiah said.

General Secretary Raghavaiah urged upon the Government to revise minimum pay to Rs. 32,500/- per month and set up 8 Central Pay Commission for pay revision of Central Government Employees.