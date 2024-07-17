'Fix Income Tax Portal': X User Reignites 70-Hour Work Debate, Asks Narayan Murthy's Infosys To 'Work 1 Hour'

It was last year (2023) that Infosys boss Narayan Murthy made a remark that has not only become a controversial topic but has inturn become a part of the larger Indian-tech-business-social-professional parlance and popular culture at large.

This comment from the 77-year-old garnered significant traction around the country and resulted in a steep division of opinions. Many in the business world rebutted it and some, like Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal, espoused the extreme idea.

The debate, in many ways, is still ongoing, and it was recently reignited by an X user on the platform. But there was a snarky twist to the debate this time around.

The X user, who claims to be Anaesthesiologist & Sedation Practitioner took to his profile and said, "Narayana Murthy Saar, on your advice we, tax professionals, started to work more than 70 hours per week."

The user further took a jibe at the company's own services. Taking an aim at the Indian income tax portal, which is currently maintained by the Bengaluru-base company, the X user said, "Ask your Infosys team to work at least one hour per week to smoothly run the Income tax portal. Thanks in Advance #incometaxefiling #incometaxreturn #ITR".

@theicai IT Returns time - CAs are frantically working, as one said 70 hrs a week - asking @Infosys to work at least 1 hour a week as they spend valuable time tacking with the IT Portal for 30 hrs a week. @nsitharamanoffc — Jayaraman Rajah Iyer (@jayaribcm) July 17, 2024

This is not the first time that many taxpayers have raised the issue of the income tax website and its operationality going for a toss during crucial junctures, like filing the Income Tax Returns.

This user was not alone with their concerns, as other users echoed the concerns. One of them added to the discourse and said, "@theicai IT Returns time - CAs are frantically working, as one said 70 hrs a week - asking @Infosys to work at least 1 hour a week as they spend valuable time tacking with the IT Portal for 30 hrs a week. @nsitharamanoffc".

The website has often been accused of being inefficient and has time and again added to the chagrin of many who may already have a tough time filing their returns.