Elon Musk Says He Is Moving 'SpaceX' And 'X' Headquarters From California To Texas

Billionaire Elon Musk says he's moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California.

Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco.

Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. https://t.co/cpWUDgBWFe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

He called a new law signed Monday by California Governor Gavin Newsom that bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child's gender identification change the "final straw."

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk wrote.

I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

And 𝕏 HQ will move to Austin https://t.co/LUDfLEsztj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

Tesla, where Musk is CEO, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California, in 2021.

Musk has also said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.