 Elon Musk Says He Is Moving 'SpaceX' And 'X' Headquarters From California To Texas
He called a new law signed Monday by California Governor Gavin Newsom that bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child's gender identification change the "final straw."

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Billionaire Elon Musk says he's moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California.

Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk wrote.

Tesla, where Musk is CEO, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California, in 2021.

Musk has also said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

