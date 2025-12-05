 Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To Institutional Investors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBrookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To Institutional Investors

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To Institutional Investors

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust plans to raise Rs 3,500 crore through the sale of units to institutional investors. The company said the issue committee of the board of directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India REIT, approved the opening of the QIP issue on December 4, 2025, for receiving bids.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through the sale of units to institutional investors.On Thursday, the company launched the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue to raise funds.Last week, unitholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust approved a proposal to raise funds through institutional placements in one or more tranches.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Father–Son Real Estate Duo Booked For ₹31.26-Crore Investment Fraud In Jogeshwari...
article-image

In a regulatory filing, the company said the issue committee of the board of directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India REIT, approved the opening of the QIP issue on December 4, 2025, for receiving bids.The panel also approved the floor price of Rs 327.33 per unit.

Brookfield India REIT manages 10 Grade A assets located in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.Its portfolio consists of 29.1 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 24.6 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction area and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To Institutional Investors
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To Institutional Investors
Cyber Security Firm QuicHeal's Enterprise Arm Seqrite Detects 265 Million Attacks Across 8 Million Endpoints
Cyber Security Firm QuicHeal's Enterprise Arm Seqrite Detects 265 Million Attacks Across 8 Million Endpoints
Russia Approves 128 Indian Seafood Processing Units For Exports, Latter Pushes Against Suspension Walls On Fishery To Catapult Trade
Russia Approves 128 Indian Seafood Processing Units For Exports, Latter Pushes Against Suspension Walls On Fishery To Catapult Trade
'Trying To Stay Strong..': Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Smriti-Palash Wedding Postponement
'Trying To Stay Strong..': Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Smriti-Palash Wedding Postponement

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To...

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To...

Cyber Security Firm QuicHeal's Enterprise Arm Seqrite Detects 265 Million Attacks Across 8 Million...

Cyber Security Firm QuicHeal's Enterprise Arm Seqrite Detects 265 Million Attacks Across 8 Million...

Russia Approves 128 Indian Seafood Processing Units For Exports, Latter Pushes Against Suspension...

Russia Approves 128 Indian Seafood Processing Units For Exports, Latter Pushes Against Suspension...

Special Court Orders Confiscation Of ₹128 Crore Assets As Part Of Economic Offender Proceedings...

Special Court Orders Confiscation Of ₹128 Crore Assets As Part Of Economic Offender Proceedings...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Russian Delegation Led By Denis Manturov, Igniting Talks About...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Russian Delegation Led By Denis Manturov, Igniting Talks About...