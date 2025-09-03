 Mumbai Metro Line-11: Wadala To Gateway Of India Corridor Gets ₹23,487 Crore Approval
Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved several big-ticket projects, including the Wadala-CSMT-Gateway of India metro line in Mumbai. | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai is set for a major infrastructure boost as the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved several high-profile transport projects, including the Wadala-CSMT-Gateway of India Metro Line-11. This ambitious corridor, with a budget of ₹23,487.51 crore, is expected to transform connectivity across South Mumbai and ease traffic congestion in some of the city’s busiest stretches.

Wadala–CSMT–Gateway Metro Gets Green Signal

According to PTI, the Metro Line-11 project will link Wadala with CSMT and the Gateway of India, creating a seamless route from the eastern suburbs into the city’s heritage and commercial districts. The project will significantly reduce travel time while integrating with existing metro corridors and suburban railways.

The approval reflects the state government’s focus on enhancing urban transport infrastructure, particularly in Mumbai, where daily commuter load continues to grow.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 4: MMRDA Completes 60% Of Elevated Corridor In Phase 1, Trial Runs Expected In...
article-image

Other Metro Expansions Across Maharashtra

The cabinet also gave approval to:

A ring metro project in Thane

Pune Metro Line-2 and Line-4 extensions

Nagpur Metro Phase-II

In Pune, new stations at Balajinagar and Bibwewadi were sanctioned on the Swargate-Katraj line, along with relocation of Katraj station, at a cost of ₹683.11 crore.

Suburban Rail Boost for Mumbai Region

The government also cleared Maharashtra’s participation in suburban rail expansion projects under MUTP 3, 3A and 3B, besides approving funds for the Pune–Lonavala suburban third and fourth line project. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will execute the project at a cost of ₹5,100 crore, with expenses shared equally between the Centre and the State.

For Pune–Lonavala, contributions will also come from PMC, PCMC and PMRDA. This move is expected to ease passenger pressure on existing services, while boosting connectivity between Mumbai and Pune.

New Infrastructure Push in Mumbai

In addition to transport, the cabinet sanctioned ₹3,750 crore for the construction of a new High Court complex at Bandra (East). Officials added that the state government is committed to modernising judicial and transport infrastructure in Mumbai to meet the demands of a rapidly growing city.

