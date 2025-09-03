'Wastage Of Time, Money & Fuel Every Day’: Commuter Highlights Daily Traffic Issues On Gaimukh To Fountain Hotel Route In Thane | X|@VaruMehul|FPJ| farooq sayed

Thane: Daily commuters on the Gaimukh to Fountain Hotel stretch via Godbunder Road have raised serious concerns over worsening traffic and extremely poor road conditions. This route, a key connector between Thane, Mira Road-Bhayandar, and Vasai-Virar, is now infamous for long delays and daily frustration.

The issue came into focus after X (formerly Twitter) user @VaruMehul shared a post with a screenshot from Google Maps showing traffic congestion and commented: "Daily traffic from Gaimukh to Fountain Hotel, very bad road conditions, wastage of time, money, fuel every day!"

The Gaimukh-Godbunder stretch is one of the busiest corridors in the region, serving as a crucial link between Thane and the western suburbs. Despite its importance, the area suffers from poor traffic management, resulting in massive delays and increasing fuel consumption, as highlighted by local commuters.

Authorities have acknowledged these concerns, with representatives from the traffic control department, Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, Mumbai Police and the Thane City Police stating that steps are being taken to address the situation.

The post quickly caught the attention of authorities and was acknowledged by several departments. Thane City Police responded: “Thank you for contacting the Thane City Police. Your information has been forwarded to the Traffic Control Room, Thane, for necessary action.”

Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate replied: “Your information has been forwarded to the Senior Police Inspector, Kashimira Traffic Branch, for necessary action.”

The Mumbai Traffic Police further amplified the post by tagging @ThaneCityPolice, urging cross-jurisdictional coordination.

मिरा-भाईंदर वसई-विरार पोलीस आयुक्तालयाशी संपर्क साधल्याबद्दल धन्यवाद.आपली माहिती वरिष्ठ पोलीस निरीक्षक, काशिमीरा वाहतूक शाखा यांना आवश्यक कार्यवाहीसाठी कळविली आहे — MIRA BHAYANDAR VASAI VIRAR POLICE (@MBVVPOLICE) September 3, 2025

ठाणे शहर पोलिसांशी संपर्क साधल्याबद्दल धन्यवाद. आपली माहिती वाहतूक नियंत्रण कक्ष, ठाणे यांना आवश्यक कार्यवाहीसाठी कळविली आहे. — Thane Police Commissionerate पोलीस आयुक्तालय, ठाणे (@ThaneCityPolice) September 3, 2025

Thane Traffic Police Ban Heavy Vehicles Inside City

Following the death of Bhiwandi doctor Naseem Ansari in a pothole-related accident at Vanjarapatti Naka on the night of August 22, the Thane Traffic Department has implemented a new directive prohibiting the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.

Bhiwandi serves as a vital transit route for vehicles travelling between Gujarat and Mumbai. Owing to its strategic location, the city experiences a high volume of heavy vehicle traffic from both regions. Additionally, Bhiwandi is a major centre for powerloom and textile industries, housing numerous small-scale manufacturing units and warehouses, making it a key logistics hub adjacent to Mumbai.

Home to approximately 1.3 million residents, Bhiwandi also contains a dense concentration of offices, educational institutions, hospitals, banks, and schools. With around 4.5 lakh registered vehicles, including a significant number of heavy trucks, the city faces chronic traffic congestion and a high risk of road accidents.