 Thane Shocker! Decomposed Bodies Of Woman And Child Found In Dug-Up Agricultural Land, Police Launch Probe
NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
Thane Shocker! Decomposed Bodies Of Woman And Child Found In Dug-Up Agricultural Land, Police Launch Probe | Representative Image

A shocking incident came to light on Tuesday night when the bodies of two unidentified females, including a three-year-old girl, were found in a dug-up area of agricultural land in Kasarvadavali, Thane. The discovery was made by a passerby, who immediately alerted the Kasarvadavali police.

The Timeline Of The Incident

The Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation said, “We received information from the police and dispatched a fire engine, a pickup truck, and a rescue vehicle to the spot. Both victims were found in a dug-up area of agricultural land in critical condition, and an ambulance was promptly called. They were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.”

Senior Police Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar of Kasarvadavali Police Station confirmed the incident. He said the bodies were in a decomposed state, which made identification difficult. Preliminary medical examination revealed no external injuries, and the police are awaiting the autopsy report. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

Investigation Underway

Investigations are underway. One police team is scanning CCTV footage from the area, while another is cross-checking missing person and abduction complaints across police stations in Thane, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai.

