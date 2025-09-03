 Palghar Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Heated Argument With Wife In Vasai
Palghar Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Heated Argument With Wife In Vasai

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man, Kishore Rampal Verma, died by suicide on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, after a heated argument with his wife. The Tulinj Police Station has registered a case of accidental death.

Megha Parmar
Updated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
32-year-old painter dies by suicide after domestic dispute in Vasai, Palghar | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man, Kishore Rampal Verma, died by suicide on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, after a heated argument with his wife. The Tulinj Police Station has registered a case of accidental death.

Substance Abuse History Reported

According to the report, Verma, who was a painter by profession, had a history of substance abuse, including alcohol and cannabis. He returned home under the influence, which led to a verbal confrontation with his wife, Rekha Kishore Verma. The situation escalated when he allegedly started abusing and assaulting her and their children.

Suicide at Construction Site

In a fit of rage, Kishore left the house and went to a construction site where his wife worked. At approximately 3:08 a.m., he used a towel to hang himself from a fire pipe on the fourth-floor parking lot.

Read Also
Thane Tragedy: 40-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 4th Floor Of Saklaya Apartment;...
Declared Dead on Arrival

He was rushed to the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctors. The police report confirms that his death was a suicide by hanging, and his wife, Rekha, has stated that she has no suspicion or complaint against anyone regarding his death.

Need Help- Call Aasra

