Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare |

After the conclusion of Sangharsh Yoddha Manoj Dada Jarange Patil’s indefinite fast at Azad Maidan, large quantities of provisions that had poured into Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from across Maharashtra during the Maratha reservation movement will now be redirected towards community welfare initiatives.

Protest Aftermath

During the protest, reports of inadequate facilities at Azad Maidan and the shutting down of food stalls and community kitchens created a perception that the government had cut off supplies to Maratha protestors. In response, citizens from various parts of Maharashtra sent food items in bulk, including rice, oil, water bottles, bhakri, chutney, thecha, farsan, bhel, biscuits, and fruits.

With the agitation now over, the Sakal Maratha Samaj, Navi Mumbai Coordination Committee has announced that the remaining provisions will be distributed in the following manner:

All water bottles stocked at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre will be donated for an upcoming Muslim community event.

Snacks such as bhel and farsan will be distributed among municipal sanitation workers.

Rice, oil, and other essential provisions will be sent to Nagad Narayan Gad in Beed for the upcoming Dussehra gathering, where food will be arranged for lakhs of Bahujan community members.

The committee stated that the decision was taken to ensure that the aid sent from across Maharashtra is utilized meaningfully and reaches those who need it most.