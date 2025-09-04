 Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare

Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare

During the protest, reports of inadequate facilities at Azad Maidan and the shutting down of food stalls and community kitchens created a perception that the government had cut off supplies to Maratha protestors.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare |

After the conclusion of Sangharsh Yoddha Manoj Dada Jarange Patil’s indefinite fast at Azad Maidan, large quantities of provisions that had poured into Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from across Maharashtra during the Maratha reservation movement will now be redirected towards community welfare initiatives.

Protest Aftermath

During the protest, reports of inadequate facilities at Azad Maidan and the shutting down of food stalls and community kitchens created a perception that the government had cut off supplies to Maratha protestors. In response, citizens from various parts of Maharashtra sent food items in bulk, including rice, oil, water bottles, bhakri, chutney, thecha, farsan, bhel, biscuits, and fruits.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud:40-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹2.9 Lakh n Share Market Scam Via Fake Motilal Oswal...
article-image

With the agitation now over, the Sakal Maratha Samaj, Navi Mumbai Coordination Committee has announced that the remaining provisions will be distributed in the following manner:

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Achieves Second-Highest August Freight In 10 Years
Central Railway Achieves Second-Highest August Freight In 10 Years
Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare
Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare
Ganeshotsav 2025: Matunga’s Floral Splendour And Sakinaka’s 36-Ft Idol Steal The Show
Ganeshotsav 2025: Matunga’s Floral Splendour And Sakinaka’s 36-Ft Idol Steal The Show
No GST On Life And Health Insurance Premiums From September 22: GST Council Announces Relief For Policyholders
No GST On Life And Health Insurance Premiums From September 22: GST Council Announces Relief For Policyholders

All water bottles stocked at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre will be donated for an upcoming Muslim community event.

Snacks such as bhel and farsan will be distributed among municipal sanitation workers.

Rice, oil, and other essential provisions will be sent to Nagad Narayan Gad in Beed for the upcoming Dussehra gathering, where food will be arranged for lakhs of Bahujan community members.

The committee stated that the decision was taken to ensure that the aid sent from across Maharashtra is utilized meaningfully and reaches those who need it most.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway Achieves Second-Highest August Freight In 10 Years

Central Railway Achieves Second-Highest August Freight In 10 Years

Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare

Navi Mumbai News: Provisions Collected For Maratha Quota Stir To Aid Community Welfare

Ganeshotsav 2025: Matunga’s Floral Splendour And Sakinaka’s 36-Ft Idol Steal The Show

Ganeshotsav 2025: Matunga’s Floral Splendour And Sakinaka’s 36-Ft Idol Steal The Show

Ganeshotsav 2025: Complainants Urge SHRC To Ban VIP Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja Over Stampede Fears

Ganeshotsav 2025: Complainants Urge SHRC To Ban VIP Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja Over Stampede Fears

Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Deploys 2,178 Lifeguards, 56 Motorboats At Chowpatty For Final Ganpati...

Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Deploys 2,178 Lifeguards, 56 Motorboats At Chowpatty For Final Ganpati...