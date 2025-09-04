Central Railway Achieves Second-Highest August Freight In 10 Years

Central Railway | File Photo

Central Railway has achieved a significant freight milestone by registering the second highest freight loading in the last 10 years for the month of August. The zone reported a loading of 5.61 million tonnes (MT) in August 2025, marking a 2% increase over the 5.49 MT loaded during the same month last year.

This notable growth in freight operations highlights Central Railway’s sustained efforts in improving logistics efficiency and expanding its freight business portfolio.

Robust Growth in Key Commodities

Central Railway’s freight performance in August 2025 was driven by sharp increases in the loading of several key commodities:

Iron Ore and Pellets saw a 200% surge, with 57 rakes loaded this August compared to 19 rakes in August 2024.

Clinker loading recorded a 158% rise, with 49 rakes in August 2025 against 19 rakes last year.

Petroleum products posted a 15% growth, with 214 rakes loaded versus 187 in August 2024.

De-oiled Cakes saw modest growth of 9%, with 12 rakes loaded compared to 11 rakes last year.

Onion loading resumed with 4 rakes in August 2025, whereas there was no onion loading in the same month last year.

Container traffic also improved, with 804 rakes loaded in August 2025, a 3% rise over 783 rakes last year.

Notably, container loading from Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) rose by 4%, with 615 rakes this year against 592 in August 2024.

Freight Speed Performance Improves Across Divisions

Apart from volume growth, Central Railway also reported an increase in the average speed of goods trains, a key metric of operational efficiency:

Overall, the average speed improved by 4%, rising from 13.39 kmph in August 2024 to 13.99 kmph in August 2025.

Division-wise improvements include:

Mumbai Division: 6.24 kmph (up from 6.07 kmph) – 3% increase

Bhusaval Division: 19.7 kmph (up from 18.2 kmph) – 8% increase

Solapur Division: 15.5 kmph (up from 14.4 kmph) – 7% increase

Nagpur Division: 15.8 kmph (up from 14.9 kmph) – 6% increase

Strategic Initiatives Driving Growth

Central Railway attributed this consistent growth to its business development initiatives, streamlined logistics operations, and a continued focus on customer satisfaction. The increase in freight loading and improved turnaround times have positioned Central Railway as a reliable logistics partner for industries across sectors.