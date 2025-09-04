 Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹5 Crore For Maharashtra Bhavan In London
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:42 AM IST
Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹5 Crore For Maharashtra Bhavan In London | File Pic (Representative Image)

The long-pending demand of the Maharashtrian community in London to have their own cultural centre has finally been fulfilled. A cheque of ₹5 crore, sanctioned by the Government of Maharashtra for the construction of ‘Maharashtra Bhavan,’ was today handed over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Maharashtra Mandal London Trustee, Vaibhav Khandge, at Sahyadri Guest House.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar remained present on this occasion.

