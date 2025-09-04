 Nagpur Resident Loses Over ₹1.40 Crore In Sophisticated Cryptocurrency Scam After Falling For Fake Trading Website
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNagpur Resident Loses Over ₹1.40 Crore In Sophisticated Cryptocurrency Scam After Falling For Fake Trading Website

Nagpur Resident Loses Over ₹1.40 Crore In Sophisticated Cryptocurrency Scam After Falling For Fake Trading Website

Between July 11 and August 19, the man transferred Rs1.40 crore in multiple transactions to different bank accounts. Later, when he sought to withdraw his apparent profits, the scammers demanded more money as ‘taxes.’ Realising he had been duped, he approached police.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
A 55-year-old Nagpur resident lost over Rs1.40 crore in a cryptocurrency investment scam. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 55-year-old Nagpur resident lost over Rs1.40 crore in a cryptocurrency investment scam, cyber police said. According to officials, on July 25, while browsing the internet, the complainant came across an advertisement offering high returns on crypto investments. Clicking on the link, he was redirected to a fake trading website, where he registered and contacted a scammer posing as a trading expert. Following instructions, he first invested Rs1 lakh and soon received Rs4.5 lakh in his bank account, convincing him the platform was genuine.

Nagpur Man Duped by Online Scammers

Between July 11 and August 19, the man transferred Rs1.40 crore in multiple transactions to different bank accounts. Later, when he sought to withdraw his apparent profits, the scammers demanded more money as ‘taxes.’ Realising he had been duped, he approached police. A case has been registered by cyber crime police for cheating and forgery under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking: Female Referee Vanessa Ceballos Slapped By Player During Football Match In Colombia; Video
Shocking: Female Referee Vanessa Ceballos Slapped By Player During Football Match In Colombia; Video
NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of India’s Top 10 Management Institutes
NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of India’s Top 10 Management Institutes
UPSC To Establish Centre Of Excellence As Repository Of Best Practices Ahead Of Centenary Year Celebrations
UPSC To Establish Centre Of Excellence As Repository Of Best Practices Ahead Of Centenary Year Celebrations
Mumbai: BMC Plans To Hand Over 8 Swimming Pools To Private Operators Under PPP Model
Mumbai: BMC Plans To Hand Over 8 Swimming Pools To Private Operators Under PPP Model
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Plans To Hand Over 8 Swimming Pools To Private Operators Under PPP Model

Mumbai: BMC Plans To Hand Over 8 Swimming Pools To Private Operators Under PPP Model

WATCH: Mukesh And Nita Ambani Join Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Grand Aarti; Offer Prayers To Mumbai's...

WATCH: Mukesh And Nita Ambani Join Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Grand Aarti; Offer Prayers To Mumbai's...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Amendments To Factories And Shops Acts, Extending Daily Work...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Amendments To Factories And Shops Acts, Extending Daily Work...

Nagpur Resident Loses Over ₹1.40 Crore In Sophisticated Cryptocurrency Scam After Falling For Fake...

Nagpur Resident Loses Over ₹1.40 Crore In Sophisticated Cryptocurrency Scam After Falling For Fake...

Mumbai: MSRDC Floats Tender For New Toll Operator At Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: MSRDC Floats Tender For New Toll Operator At Bandra-Worli Sea Link