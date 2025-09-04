Nagpur Resident Loses Over ₹1.40 Crore In Sophisticated Cryptocurrency Scam After Falling For Fake Trading Website

A 55-year-old Nagpur resident lost over Rs1.40 crore in a cryptocurrency investment scam. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 55-year-old Nagpur resident lost over Rs1.40 crore in a cryptocurrency investment scam, cyber police said. According to officials, on July 25, while browsing the internet, the complainant came across an advertisement offering high returns on crypto investments. Clicking on the link, he was redirected to a fake trading website, where he registered and contacted a scammer posing as a trading expert. Following instructions, he first invested Rs1 lakh and soon received Rs4.5 lakh in his bank account, convincing him the platform was genuine.

Nagpur Man Duped by Online Scammers

Between July 11 and August 19, the man transferred Rs1.40 crore in multiple transactions to different bank accounts. Later, when he sought to withdraw his apparent profits, the scammers demanded more money as ‘taxes.’ Realising he had been duped, he approached police. A case has been registered by cyber crime police for cheating and forgery under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.