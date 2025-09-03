 Ganeshotsav 2025: Central Railway To Run Additional Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains Between Chiplun And Panvel On September 4; Check Details
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2025: Central Railway To Run Additional Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains Between Chiplun And Panvel On September 4; Check Details

Railways will run additional Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains between Chiplun and Panvel for the benefit of Ganpati devotees. Passengers are requested to note that the trains will run as UNRESERVED and tickets can be booked through UTS system with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
Central Railway to run Ganpati Special trains between Chiplun and Panvel on September 4 | Representational Image

Railways will run additional Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains between Chiplun and Panvel for the benefit of Ganpati devotees as per details given below:

Chiplun-Panvel Unreserved Special

01160 Unreserved Special will depart Chiplun at 11.05 hrs on 04.09.2025 and arrive Panvel at 16.10 hrs same day.

01159 Unreserved Special will depart Panvel at 16.40 hrs on 04.09.2025 and arrive Chiplun at 21.55 hrs same day.

Halts: Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinehere, Diwankhavati, KalambaniBudruk, Khed and Anjani

Composition: 8 MEMU Coaches.

Passengers are requested to note that the above trains will run as UNRESERVED and tickets can be booked through UTS system with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

