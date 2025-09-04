Mumbai News: Women Recite Ganapati Atharvasirsha At Siddhivinayak Temple For Peace And Welfare; See Photos

Women Recite Ganapati Atharvasirsha At Siddhivinayak Temple For Peace And Welfare; See Photos |

Women gathered at the Shree Siddhivinayak temple, Prabhadevi, on Wednesday evening for a congregational chanting of the Ganapati Atharvasirsha to mark Bhadrapada Ganeshotsav.

Ganpati Atharvasirsha is a Sanskrit text and a minor Upanishad dedicated to Ganesha, the deity representing intellect and learning. The temple's chief executive officer, Veena Patil, said that the recitation of the text was for world peace and public welfare.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal, actors Gauri Nalawade and Tejaswini Lonari, honorable trustees Meena Kamble, Rahul Londhe and Mahesh Mudaliar were present at the programme.