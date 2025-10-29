Mumbai: Air India Pilot Assaulted By Ex-Colleague & Bodyguards Over ₹5 Lakh Loan Dispute In Goregaon | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 55-year-old Air India pilot, Kapil Kohal, was allegedly beaten by former colleague Deven Kanani, his wife Nira, and four bodyguards in Goregaon West over a Rs 5 lakh loan dispute on October 25. Bangur Nagar police registered a case on October 26 against the six for voluntarily causing hurt. All accused fled; a search is underway.

About The Case

According to an FIR, the assault occurred at 8.30 pm in Kanani’s flat 1401, B Wing, Garden Estate, New Link Road, Laxmi Nagar. Kohal resides in Shanti Niketan Society, Versova–Yari Road, Andheri West, with wife Preeti, 56, son Aryan, 25 - both Air India pilots - and son Krish, 21, in finance. Kohal and Kanani met in 1995 during pilot training in Rae Bareli and joined Air India; Kanani was later terminated.

Read Also Mumbai: Security Tightened On Metro Aqua Line 3 After FPJ Sting Highlights Lapses

In November 2024, Kanani borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Kohal’s wife’s HDFC account, promising repayment in a month. Despite reminders, he defaulted. On Saturday, Kanani invited Kohal to collect the money. Upon arrival, four bodyguards allegedly punched and beat Kohal, injuring his back, waist, and neck. Kanani slapped him and forced his wife to apologise repeatedly by holding her legs.

Kohal sent his live location to Krish, who arrived with the police; the accused had fled. Kohal received treatment at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West, then filed a complaint. The police booked the Kananis and four other persons.

