Thane Crime: Man Killed, Friend Injured After Being Deliberately Run Over During Ganesh Visarjan

A 42-year-old man was killed and his friend critically injured after being deliberately run over by a car during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Thane on Tuesday night. Police said the murder was the fallout of a long-standing land dispute.

Victims Identified

The deceased has been identified as Vitthal Gaikar (42), while the injured has been identified as Shankar Varthe (45), both residents of Thane. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Wagle Estate during the immersion procession.

Accused and Motive

The prime accused, Santosh Pawar (39), along with his brother Mahesh Pawar, Amit Pawar, and Mahesh Patil, has been named in the case. Police revealed that the incident stemmed from an old land dispute between Varthe and Santosh, who already has several criminal cases registered against him.

How the Attack Happened

According to police, Shankar, Gaikar, Vasant Tokare, and other friends were watching the procession when Santosh began a heated argument with Tokare. Soon after, Santosh’s brother and associates arrived in a vehicle, and the quarrel turned violent.

When Gaikar and Varthe intervened, Santosh allegedly rammed his car into Gaikar, ran over him three times, and crushed his head. He also struck Varthe with the vehicle, leaving him seriously injured.

Police Action

After the attack, Santosh and his associates fled the scene. Locals alerted the police, and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Gaikar was declared dead on arrival while Varthe remains in critical condition.

An FIR for murder has been registered at Srinagar Police Station.

Senior Police Inspector Gulzarilal Fadtare said, “We have detained two individuals, Mahesh and Amit, in this case. Several FIRs have already been registered against Santosh. A manhunt has been launched to trace him.”