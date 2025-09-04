 Maharashtra To Distribute 7th Installment Of Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Scheme
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:36 AM IST
article-image
Erratic Monsoon Leaves Madhya Pradesh Farmers In Distress | Representative Image

The Maharashtra Agriculture Department has issued a government resolution to distribute the seventh installment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Scheme, with funds set to be credited to farmers' accounts soon, announced Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne.

Approximately 92.36 lakh eligible farmers will benefit from this installment, with a total allocation of ₹1,932.72 crore approved for the payout.

₹12,000 Annual Support for Farmers

Under the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually. Complementing this, the Maharashtra government’s scheme provides an additional ₹6,000 per year, ensuring farmers receive a total of ₹12,000 annually.

So far, six installments have been disbursed under the state scheme. The seventh installment, covering April to July 2025, will benefit all farmers enrolled in PM-KISAN.

Government’s Commitment to Farmers

Minister Bharne emphasized the state government’s commitment to supporting farmers, stating, “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, we are fulfilling our promises to farmers. This installment will provide relief to farmers facing challenges due to heavy rainfall.”

Aid for Rain-Affected Farmers

He also noted that crop damage assessments caused by excessive rains are in the final stages. Aid for affected farmers will be disbursed soon after completing the necessary procedures.

The initiative reflects the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its farming community and address agricultural challenges effectively.

