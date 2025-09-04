 Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Police Conducts Special Awareness Drive On Traffic Rules At Bhatwadi Cha Raja Under Ghatkopar Division
The Ghatkopar traffic police, in collaboration with Bhatwadi Cha Raja, Amar Mitra Mandal, and Parksite Ganeshotsav Mandal, conducted a special public awareness on traffic rules and road safety on Wednesday.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Police Conducts Special Awareness Drive On Traffic Rules At Bhatwadi Cha Raja Under Ghatkopar Division | X|@MTPHereToHelp

Mumbai: During the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations in the city, the Ghatkopar Traffic Department, in collaboration with Bhatwadi Cha Raja, Amar Mitra Mandal, and Parksite Ganeshotsav Mandal, conducted a special public awareness campaign on Wednesday, focusing on traffic rules and road safety.

The initiative featured the Mumbai Traffic Police mascot, which helped engage devotees and visitors in understanding the importance of safe riding practices, especially during the festive season when road congestion tends to increase.

article-image

This drive aimed to raise awareness about following traffic regulations, wearing helmets, avoiding reckless driving, and ensuring pedestrian safety during the festival. The interactive sessions and visual displays with the mascot drew attention and appreciation from the public. The Mumbai Police continues to emphasise responsible behavior on the roads and encourages citizens to celebrate safely.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the Mumbai Police shared, "A special awareness drive on traffic rules and safe riding precautions was conducted with the support of the Traffic Police Mascot at Bhatwadi Cha Raja, Amar Mitra Mandal, and Parksite Ganeshutsav Mandal under the Ghatkopar Traffic Division," along with pictures from the event at the Bhatwadi Cha Raja pandal in Ghatkopar.

Mumbai Police and BMC Step Up Efforts Ahead of Final Visarjan Day

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the final day of visarjan on Saturday, September 6, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up its safety measures across the city’s major immersion points. The civic body has deployed 2,178 lifeguards and 56 motorboats across key chowpatties, including Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, and Versova, to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees participating in the idol immersion rituals.

With iconic mandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja scheduled to immerse their idols with grand processions featuring traditional music and dance, massive crowds are expected to gather along Mumbai’s coastline. The BMC, Mumbai Police, and various volunteer organisations are working in coordination to manage crowds, ensure smooth visarjan processions, and promote safety and civic discipline.

