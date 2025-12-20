 Mumbai Airport T1 Redevelopment Delayed? Jeet Adani Explains Why
Spread over 1,160 hectares and planned in multiple phases, NMIA is envisioned to handle 20 million passengers annually in its first phase, eventually scaling up to 90 million at full maturity. Also, the airport is designed with multimodal connectivity in mind, regional rail, metro lines, and road corridors around it, to make it accessible from across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Saturday, December 20, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Mumbai: With the operation on Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) set to begin on Thursday, December 25, Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), said that the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Terminal 1 has been deferred to 2030. This change in the redevelopment plan came a month after Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport, announced that the demolition of Terminal 1 is projected to begin around 2029.

Explaining the reason for the delay, Jeet Adani said, "The decision is linked to Navi Mumbai’s phased capacity build-up of NMIA." He explained that NMIA’s first terminal has a capacity to handle around two crore passengers annually, a level which is expected to be reached within the next one and a half years, as reported by Hindustan Times.

He further added that the structural strengthening of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 has begun and will continue until NMIA’s Terminal 2 and second runway become operational, providing sufficient system-wide capacity to manage the transition.

With this, the redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 is now expected to be completed by 2033–34, sources said, as reported by HT.

Jeet Adani On NMIA

While speaking to news agency ANI, Jeet Adani said there are plans to add more terminals, another runway, metro links, water taxi services and a helipad over time to NMIA. He added that the airport is expected to be fully developed between 2038 and 2040, making it a major multi-modal transport hub for Navi Mumbai.

