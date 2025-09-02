 Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Police Bans Drones & Other Flying Objects In City For 30 Days From Sept 6 To Ensure Security During Visarjan
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Police Bans Drones & Other Flying Objects In City For 30 Days From Sept 6 To Ensure Security During Visarjan

The restrictions, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will remain in force for 30 days, from September 6 to October 5. The ban, however, excludes aerial surveillance carried out by the Mumbai Police or any activity that has received written permission from the DCP (Operations). Those violating the order will face action under Section 223 of the BNS, 2023.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: As Mumbai continues its grand Ganeshotsav celebrations, the city police commissionerate issued strict security measures for the festive season. On Monday, an official order imposed a temporary ban on drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, and hot air balloons across the city. The restrictions, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will remain in force for 30 days, from September 6 to October 5.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan explained that the step was necessary to prevent potential misuse of such flying objects by terrorists or anti-national elements. “These objects can be used to target VVIPs or disrupt public safety and property during large gatherings,” the order stated.

Action To Be Taken Against Those Violating Police Order

The ban, however, excludes aerial surveillance carried out by the Mumbai Police or any activity that has received written permission from the DCP (Operations). Those violating the order will face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. To ensure maximum awareness, the commissionerate has circulated the order across all police stations, municipal wards, and public notice boards.

article-image

The decision comes against the backdrop of the immersion ceremonies that have already begun in the city. On Sunday, Mumbai witnessed the first five-day visarjan of Ganesh idols, with more than 40,000 idols immersed across natural and artificial water bodies. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the figure included 39,037 household Ganpatis, 1,175 idols from sarvajanik mandals and 13 Hartalika idols. The visarjan processions, marked by the beats of dhol-tasha and final pujas, continued till late midnight. Authorities confirmed that no untoward incident was reported during the immersions.

FPJ Eco Ganesha

FPJ Eco Ganesha |

The government this year has placed a strong emphasis on eco-friendly celebrations, encouraging citizens to opt for artificial ponds over natural water bodies. The BMC has increased the number of artificial ponds to 288, up from 204 last year. Several wards have been equipped with the highest numbers of immersion facilities, including G-South (Worli) with 24 ponds, E ward (Byculla) with 20 ponds, R-South (Kandivali) with 18 ponds, F-South (Parel) with 17 ponds, S ward (Bhandup) with 15 ponds, and P-South (Goregaon) with 14 ponds.

