Ganeshotsav 2025: Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Announce No-Parking Zones In Nerul, Koparkhairane For Ganpati Immersion Processions; Alternate Parking Arranged

Traffic police declare no-parking zones in Nerul and Koparkhairane for Ganeshotsav 2025 immersion processions

Navi Mumbai: To ensure smooth conduct of Ganesh immersion processions, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have declared traffic control measures in Nerul and Koparkhairane during Ganeshotsav 2025. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade issued the directives after local police highlighted recurring congestion problems on immersion routes.

No-Parking Zones in Nerul on September 2

In Nerul, the Vaikunthvashi H.B.P. Sant Kondajibaba Dhere Marg in Sector 10 has been declared a no-parking zone from 4 pm on September 2 until 2 am on September 3, coinciding with the seventh day immersion processions.

The stretch covers the area from Manorama Tower and Sunshine Co-operative Housing Societies up to Arunoday and Shivshakti Co-operative Housing Societies. Several societies such as Ekta, Sahayog, Panchshil, Trimurti, Arunoday, Sunshine, Shatkar, Jagruti, Shree Ganesh, and Shivshakti fall along this route.

On the seventh day, major mandals including Ekta, Shree Ganesh, Sahayog, Arunoday, Shivshakti, and Trimurti take out immersion processions here. In previous years, vehicles parked on both sides of this road have led to severe traffic jams, delaying the movement of the processions.

Koparkhairane Sees Restrictions on Multiple Days

In Koparkhairane, similar restrictions will be in place on multiple days. On August 31, the fifth day of Ganeshotsav, a no-parking order will be enforced from 2 pm until midnight. On September 2, the seventh day, the restriction will again apply from 2 pm until midnight.

The most extensive measure will be on September 6, the eleventh day, when no parking will be allowed from 12 noon until 6 am the following morning, until all immersion processions are completed.

The areas under restriction include Ganesh Darshan Co-operative Housing Society at Plots No. 233 and 234 in Sector 19A, Om Sai Kripa at Plots No. 20, 21, 36, and 37 in Sector 19A, Kashi Naam at Plots No. 32 and 33 in Sector 19A, Siroc Plaza at Plots No. 26, 27, and 28 in Sector 19A, and Namdev Smruti at Plot No. 249 in Sector 19A.

Parking Alternatives Arranged

To ease inconvenience, alternative parking has been arranged at the crematorium (Shankar Mandir) creekside in Sector 19C, extending up to the Bhumiputra Maidan creekside road near Sector 23.

The traffic control orders will not apply to essential services including ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, government vehicles, and passenger buses.

Essential Services Exempted

Speaking on the measures, DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade said, “Our priority is to ensure that Ganesh immersion processions are conducted smoothly without traffic delays. Declaring key stretches as no-parking zones and providing alternative parking will help avoid congestion and ensure public safety.”