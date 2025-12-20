Thane Integral Ring Metro: 29-Km Circular Line To Boost City Connectivity & Ease Traffic |

Thane: Thane is an important part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Thane is a large area that is well-connected to other sections of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai via public transit, including state buses and local trains, as well as the projected Mumbai Metro lines. Internally, the city is well-connected by road, with cars, taxis, and public buses. Thane will soon be connected by a 29-kilometer internal ring metro, improving connectivity and providing an alternate sustainable choice for the city.

Thane Integral Ring Metro : Approval Given In 2024

In August 2024 the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project corridor . This Project is a new circular metro line being built in Thane city to improve urban mobility and reduce road congestion.

Thane Integral Ring Metro : 29 kms corridor with 22 stations

The project will be a 29-kilometre metro corridor forming a loop (ring) that begins and ends at Thane Junction, connecting key residential and commercial areas such as Wagle Estate, Manpada, Waghbil, Balkum, Kolshet, Saket, Dongri-pada, Naupada and Hiranandani Estate. It is designed with 22 stations in total — 20 elevated sections and 2 underground stations (both at the old and new Thane railway stations). Elevated metro stations will be built at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha, Manpada, Dongripada, Vijay Nagari, Waghbil, and Waterfront.

Thane Integral Ring Metro : Benefits to commuters

Provide a high-capacity, rapid transport option within Thane city itself.

Relieve traffic congestion on key arterial roads.

Connect residential hubs with business districtsIntegrate with existing and future suburban rail and metro lines (such as Mumbai Metro Line 4 and Line 5), thus improving connectivity to Mumbai and Kalyan.

It is expected to help reduce travel times substantially, offer a reliable alternative to road traffic, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

Thane Integral Ring Metro: Funding and project status

The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 12,200 crore. Funding will come from equal equity contributions from the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra along with additional financing through mechanisms such as sale of station naming and access rights, asset monetisation, value capture financing models, construction and implementation.The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is the implementing agency for the Ring Metro. Civil construction contracts are being awarded, and major tenders have been issued for elevated viaduct work, including a 20.5 km elevated section between the underground ramp and Balkum Naka, along with depot approach structures.

Thane Integral Ring Metro : Operation depot will be at Kasarvadavali

The main operations depot is planned at Kasarvadavali, covering about 18 hectares of land. This depot will house the command control centre, stabling lines, maintenance tracks, and signalling infrastructure critical for metro operations.

Thane Integral Ring Metro : Connectivity & Interchange

With the Mumbai Metro Line 4 at Raila Devi and Dongripada

With Mumbai Metro Line 5 at Balkum Naka.

Bus - At Lokmanya Nagar Bus Depot.

Train- At Thane Junction and New Thane Mumbai

Thane Integral Ring Metro : Project timeline

Foundation stone was laid in late 2024 and Maha Metro has started detailed design and tendering for key civil packages in 2025.The construction is going on, with elevated viaduct bids already awarded and piling/viaduct work expected to progress through 2026-2028.It is expected to open in 2029, subject to construction progress and final commissioning.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/