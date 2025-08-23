Ganeshotsav 2025: Navi Mumbai Police Roll Out Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan For Devotees Traveling To Konkan Via Panvel

Ganeshutsav 2025: Navi Mumbai Police Roll Out Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan For Devotees Traveling To Konkan Via Panvel | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: To ensure devotees traveling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav via Panvel face no disruptions, Navi Mumbai Police have put in place a comprehensive traffic management plan. The arrangements, which will be in force from Saturday until August 26, cover the Sion-Panvel Highway as well as other major highways across Navi Mumbai. Facilities such as toll exemption, help centers, alternative routes, and emergency support are part of the plan.

Details

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe had earlier directed the traffic department to take special precautions to ensure a smooth passage for devotees. Acting on this, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakde prepared the detailed plan, which was reviewed at a meeting in Belapur on Friday. Present were DCP Kakde, ACP Vijay Choudhary, and senior inspectors of all 14 traffic police stations. As per the arrangements, 62 officers and nearly 700 personnel will regulate traffic under senior officers’ leadership.

The traffic department noted that while fewer vehicles headed to Konkan on Friday due to Amavasya, a surge in traffic is expected from Saturday. Nearly 3,500 MSRTC buses are estimated to depart from Mumbai and Thane districts for Konkan, making the traffic plan especially significant.

Vehicles traveling to Konkan during Ganeshotsav can avail toll exemption only through a special pass. Motorists can obtain this pass within five minutes by submitting a driver’s license and vehicle documents at traffic outposts and local police stations.

Three special help centers will be set up for vehicles entering Navi Mumbai from Mumbai. These will provide passengers with traffic updates, essential facilities, and immediate police assistance.

The help centers will also be stocked with essential medicines, first-aid kits, ambulances, as well as emergency tools such as torches and ropes, ensuring prompt aid in case of accidents or unforeseen situations.

"To prevent congestion due to vehicle breakdowns, 11 cranes will remain stationed along highways to swiftly remove stalled vehicles. In addition, 14 mechanics will be available for on-the-spot repairs. In case of heavy traffic jams, we have alternate route planned for every important junction," DCP Kakade said.

To quickly respond to traffic jams, 22 beat marshals will be deployed at key congestion-prone spots. They will promptly reach the site and regulate vehicular movement to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

A total of five facilitation centres have been put on the way. "Three are by PWD and two by us. The facilitation centres will have washroom and breastfeeding facility. It will help women travellers to take a break," DCP added.

The travel route till Kharpada would be taken care by the Navi Mumbai traffic officials. "The staff involved in the bandobast are from traffic department as well as Navi Mumbai head quarters," he further added.