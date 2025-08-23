Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹11.78 Crore, Arrests 2 Passengers From Bangkok At CSMIA | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officials in two separate cases arrested two persons arriving from Bangkok for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 11.78 crores.

Spot Profiling Leads to Arrests

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of spot profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok on Saturday.

Drugs Concealed in Checked-In Bags

"During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 11.78 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 11.78crores. The narcotic substance was cleverly concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers," said a Customs official.

Arrests Made Under NDPS Act

The said two passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The agency officials are now probing who has supplied said substance to them at Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the said consignments in Mumbai.