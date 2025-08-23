Mumbai News: BMC Gets SC Nod For Fire Station On Coastal Road, Tenders To Be Floated Soon

Mumbai Coastal Road Project | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has recently secured permission from the Supreme Court (SC) to construct fire station along the reclaimed land on the Mumbai Coastal Road, a proposed facility at Poonam Chambers at Worli. In line with this approval, the BMC will soon invite tenders for the construction of a fire station on a 700-square-meter plot. The station will feature parking space for three fire vehicles and a small room for storing additional firefighting equipment.

Coastal Road Operational Round the Clock

The Coastal Road from Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is a 10.58-km, 8-lane expressway, developed at a cost of Rs 13,984 crore. Opened in phases over the past year, the road is now operational round the clock from August 15.

Rising Fire Incidents Raise Safety Concerns

While the Coastal Road has reduced travel time and eased congestion in South Mumbai, it has also witnessed a few vehicular fire incidents in recent months. These incidents have raised concerns over commuter safety and the adequacy of emergency response mechanisms along the route.

Amarsons Site Proposal Dropped After Opposition

The BMC initially proposed two fire stations along the Coastal Road to boost safety, but public opposition led to the scrapping of the Amarsons site. Consequently, only one station will be built at Poonam Chambers in Worli. The Mumbai Fire Brigade had sought SC clearance for the proposal, as the reclaimed land is reserved solely for open spaces and non-commercial use.

Dedicated Station to Speed Up Emergency Response

"With the SC granting clearance for the fire station, we are now working on its design, cost estimates, and specific operational requirements to ensure it is efficiently planned and fully equipped. Currently, teams from nearby stations navigate through city traffic, causing delays in reaching incidents on the Coastal Road. A dedicated fire station along the Coastal Road will enable faster deployment of fire brigade teams in case of emergencies," said a senior fire official.