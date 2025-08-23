Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Dharavi Man Arrested For Molesting Woman At Kurla Railway Station Staircase

Kurla railway police arrest 21-year-old Dharavi resident for molesting woman on station staircase | Representational photo

Mumbai: The Kurla railway police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old woman at Kurla railway station. The incident occurred on Friday on the staircase of the station. The accused has been identified as Yeshu Balchakra, who works at a pharmacy shop and resides in Dharavi.

Incident Took Place on SCMT Side Bridge

According to the police, on Friday, the accused was on his way to Santacruz for work. At around 11.23 am, the woman was walking down the SCMT side bridge towards A/2 while talking on her mobile phone, when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately. She later filed a complaint against him.

Also Watch:

Case Registered Under BNS Section 74

Following this, the police registered a case under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Friday and arrested the accused. The woman works with a private company and resides in Kurla West.