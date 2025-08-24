Maharashtra Govt To Soon Register Women's Cooperatives Societies, Award Contracts To Boost Trade & Industry Participation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X @Devendra_Office

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the government would soon register women's cooperative societies and award contracts to them to strengthen their participation in industry, commerce and trade.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Statements

“A government order will also be issued soon,” Fadnavis said, adding, the role of women is going to be important to make India the world’s first or second-largest economy.

“We will also take a decision on establishing rights and shares of women's cooperative societies among the work orders issued by the state government,” he said.

Addressing a large number of women gathered at a hall in Dadar to participate in a function by the BJP, where the CM was presented with rakhis collected across the state, he announced that the state will strive to create at least one crore ‘lakhpati didis’.

Fadnavis assured them no welfare scheme would be discontinued that was announced before the 2024 state assembly elections.

“The NDA government's decision to reserve 50% seats to women in the Lok Sabha will go a long way, and decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower the womenfolk enable them to play a leading role in governance,” the CM said.

“In the next 20 years, India will become either the first or second largest economy in the world. The role of women is important in that journey,” he said.

While women were often referred to as 'home ministers' in households, PM Modi had now empowered them to play leading roles in governance, he said.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said those who allege vote chori have insulted the ladki bahins. “He has maligned the image of India as well as Maharashtra abroad, and is now doing the same thing in Bihar,” he said.

“What happened to them (Opposition) in the 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra will be repeated in Bihar as well, because a leader like Modi is backed by the power of women in the country,” he said.