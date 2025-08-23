Caught On CCTV: Iron Streetlight Pole Falls On School Student In Vasai

CCTV screengrab | X/@nextminutenews7

Vasai: A school student narrowly escaped a fatal accident in Vasai, near Mumbai, after an iron streetlight pole fell on him. Fortunately, the child survived the major mishap. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.The accident occurred at around 11:30 AM on Saturday in the Anand Nagar area of Vasai.

CCTV footage shows the child standing by the side of the road with his school bag when the pole suddenly starts to fall. While others nearby quickly moved out of the way, the child seemingly did not realise what was happening. The pole struck him, causing him to fall to the ground.

The video shows bystanders rushing to the spot immediately to assist the injured child.

Fortunately, the child did not sustain any major injuries, as the weight of the pole was largely absorbed by his school bag. However, the incident could have been far more serious if the streetlight had been live with electricity, as the current might have passed through to the child.