Mumbai Rains: Floods Devastate Animal Shelter In Vasai's Naigaon, 2 Dogs & 3 Cats Die; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Vasai: The relentless rains and flash floods that swept through Vasai near Mumbai on August 19 wreaked havoc on the JJ Foster Home (Jeet & Juhi) and Wagging Hearts Foundation in Naigaon, claiming the lives of two dogs and three cats. The shelter, run by 20-year-old student and animal rescuer Jeet Bhatti, was home to 28 dogs and 63 cats, alongside six strays housed in a temporary structure nearby. A viral video shows the devastation at the shelter with many poor animals struggling amidst heavy flooding.

Bhatti, who has been rescuing animals since his teens, described the scenes of panic and destruction as heartbreaking. He recalled, “The animals were terrified and under immense stress. Even though our house was built a couple of feet above ground, the water rose up to nearly four feet inside.” He blamed rampant construction, the destruction of mangroves, record-breaking rainfall and high tides for compounding the flooding disaster in Naigaon, reported the Times of India.

As floodwaters surged, Bhatti’s uncle, Shyam Halder, an experienced swimmer, tied a rope across the inundated road to a tree, anticipating the shelter’s submergence. This makeshift lifeline became crucial in moving several animals to higher ground. However, emergency services including the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) and fire brigade were overwhelmed with rescue calls and unable to extend immediate assistance.

The local police connected Bhatti with the forest department, which arrived with a boat and rescued around 15 strays. “Further operations had to be abandoned as waters rose dangerously,” Bhatti explained.

NGOs Rush To Rescue Animals During Night Hours

The rescue effort soon turned into a community-driven mission. NGOs such as Yoda and Furacause stepped in during the night of August 19–20. An ambulance tempo from Malad and a truck from Andheri arrived around 1 am, enabling the evacuation of dozens of animals.

According to the report, animal lover Indu Verma also braved floodwaters on foot with cat cages, arriving by 7 pm to help prepare for the mass evacuation. By dawn, 21 dogs were safely fostered in Malad through Yoda, while Bhatti transported the cats to his Versova foster home.

“This time, the flood has left us with nothing,” Bhatti said. “I never asked for donations in the last three years as my mother and I built everything ourselves. But now, these animals don’t have a house. I see them as my siblings, not pets. My priority is to build a concrete shelter with upper floors so they can be safe when floods return,” he added.